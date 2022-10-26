Head-To-Head Contrast: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 6 0 2.86 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares Enerplus and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 4.09 $234.44 million $2.00 8.63 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

