Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $38.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06048503 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $33,351,404.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

