Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.