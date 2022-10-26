Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

