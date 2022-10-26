Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLX. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 9,087,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.