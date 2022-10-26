HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.75 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. HEX has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion and $12.36 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
