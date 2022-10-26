Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.04 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,065. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 60.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 245,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.