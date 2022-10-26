Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $187,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,962,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 26.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 91.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

HLT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 191,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.