Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-$4.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,114. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

