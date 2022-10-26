HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.