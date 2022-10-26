Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.23. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

