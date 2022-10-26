Horizen One Day Trading Volume Tops $583.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $160.16 million and $583.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $13.24 or 0.00064547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00264606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

