HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $100.26. 14,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.17. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
