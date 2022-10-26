HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $100.26. 14,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.17. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOYA Company Profile

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.