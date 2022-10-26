Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.25-10.45 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.34. 15,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.88. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

