Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.91 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $104.91 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.13 or 0.30328622 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

