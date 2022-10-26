Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

