Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.63 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $9.03 or 0.00043925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $55.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.13 or 0.30328622 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011847 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

