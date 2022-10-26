Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 652.5% in October

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 652.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Icanic Brands Price Performance

Shares of Icanic Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

