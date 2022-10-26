Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 418.7% from the September 30th total of 705,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 331.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 468,446 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 9,936.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Aegis decreased their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

