Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,534. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

