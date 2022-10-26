Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

