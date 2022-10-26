Insider Buying: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. 87,423,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,297,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
