Insider Buying: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Purchases 174,354 Shares of Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 174,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,824,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,280.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.
Metacrine Stock Up 10.8 %
MTCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Metacrine
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
