Insider Buying: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Purchases 174,354 Shares of Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 174,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,824,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,280.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.

Metacrine Stock Up 10.8 %

MTCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

