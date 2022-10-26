Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 206,504 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 206,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,954,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,407,499.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 0.7 %
DNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 29,435,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,936,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.