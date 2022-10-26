Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 206,504 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 206,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,954,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,407,499.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 0.7 %

DNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 29,435,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,936,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

