Insider Selling: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,784,109 Shares of Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 1,784,109 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $267,616.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,857,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.9 %

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,961. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Cowen cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,709,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 290,825 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

