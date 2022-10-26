Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 379 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $11,199.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, William Banyai sold 318 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $11,492.52.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 1,100,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

