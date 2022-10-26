Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 17.0 %

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 11,049,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,096. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

