Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

