Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

