International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

