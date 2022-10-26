Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.90. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 256 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

