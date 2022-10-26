Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $66,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.40. The stock had a trading volume of 73,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

