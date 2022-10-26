Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 143,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.13.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.