Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 143,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

