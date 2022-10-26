Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

