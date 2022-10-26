IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10 to $10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.325 billion to $14.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.72 to $2.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.94.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

