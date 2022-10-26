iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.87 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 3,678,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,966,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.