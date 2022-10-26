iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

