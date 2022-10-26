iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,609 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

