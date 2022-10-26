iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $120,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after acquiring an additional 162,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.92. 93,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.