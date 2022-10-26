Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 1,034.6% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 1,034.6% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

