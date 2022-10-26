Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $68,029,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after acquiring an additional 386,501 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

