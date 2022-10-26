Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 76,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

