Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

