Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 19,330.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 32.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 7.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in TIM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TIM by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

