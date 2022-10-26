Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 18,585 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

