Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.56 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

