Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 39,847 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,847 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

