Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

