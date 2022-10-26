Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($50.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday.

Basf stock traded down €0.65 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.95 ($46.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

