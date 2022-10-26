John C. Geist Sells 5,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Boston Beer Price Performance
NYSE:SAM traded down $18.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,757. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.05 and its 200-day moving average is $346.05.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
